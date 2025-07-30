Bijan Robinson Sets the Record Straight on Name Pronunciation

Atlanta, GA – NFL star Bijan Robinson clarified the pronunciation of his name during an interview with NFL Network on Saturday. The running back revealed that many fans have been saying his name incorrectly.

“Alright, how you pronounce my name is Bih-ZHON, for everybody that’s out there,” Robinson explained. “I know a lot of people say BEE-zhon, but it’s Bih-ZHON.” Many social media users echoed Robinson’s sentiment, acknowledging the common mix-up.

Robinson had an impressive 2024 season, finishing third in the league with 1,456 rushing yards. He also tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns, scoring 14 times and averaging 4.8 yards per carry. In addition, he recorded 431 yards receiving with one touchdown on 61 receptions.

Last season, he had 28 explosive carries of 12 or more yards, ranking fourth in the NFL, trailing only top performers. Despite not having a run over 40 yards in his NFL career yet, he has a history of major plays from his college days at Texas.

Robinson reflected on his progress, emphasizing his goal for more significant runs. “We’re done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff,” he said. “Now it’s time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I’ve been doing a lot more explosive drills and running to prepare for those moments in games.”

As training camp began on July 24, Robinson aims to build on his success. He will play alongside Falcons’ new quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scheduled for September 7.