Biles and Owens Dazzle at 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Olympian Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens walked the red carpet together at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 16, showcasing their glamour ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

Biles, 28, stunned in a fitted purple floor-length gown that shimmered under the lights, styling her hair in a wavy lob. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a diamond bracelet. Owens, 29, opted for black slacks and an open black shirt, showing off his bare chest, complemented by a stylish white blazer.

The couple, who celebrated their wedding in April 2023, shared affectionate kisses while posing for cameras, highlighting their delight in being together at the event.

The ESPY Awards brought together the biggest names in sports, with various celebrities, including Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also making an appearance. Chmerkovskiy wore a black wrap shirt and matching pants as he arrived at the red carpet.

Biles was nominated for two awards: Best Athlete in Women’s Sports and Best Championship Performance for her incredible display at the 2024 Olympics women’s all-around gymnastics event. Meanwhile, Owens is enjoying the NFL offseason before he returns as a safety for the Chicago Bears later this year.

Following the end of the previous NFL season in February, Biles and Owens traveled to South Africa. The couple had postponed the trip for two years due to their demanding schedules. They also delayed moving into their dream home in Biles’ hometown of Houston. In November 2024, Biles shared updates on the home’s construction, stating, “At this point, we’ve waited so long for it to be built, we’ll just wait until after the [NFL] season to move in.”

Biles mentioned that features like an in-ground trampoline, pool, and a half-basketball court were part of their plans. “We should be closing fairly soon. I go in two weeks to check on it again to see where we are,” she added.

Although they have enjoyed high-profile events like the 2025 Kentucky Derby and the Met Gala in May, the couple took some time out of the spotlight following a controversial exchange between Biles and swimmer Riley Gaines related to transgender athletes. The debate intensified when Gaines asserted that a championship-winning Minnesota high school softball team had a “star player who is a boy,” prompting Biles to respond on social media. She advocated for inclusivity in sports, urging for understanding.

Gaines later addressed the situation, noting the need for empathy and respect in discussions about competitive equity and inclusivity. Owens publicly supported Biles by reposting her remarks along with three heart emojis, signaling their united front after the heated exchange.

The couple is gradually re-entering public life, with Biles recently sharing moments from their vacation to Belize on social media.