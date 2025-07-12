Bill Ackman Faces Backlash After Tennis Debut Loss

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — Billionaire investor Bill Ackman faced strong criticism on social media and from former tennis champions after making his professional tennis debut on Wednesday. Partnering with three-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jack Sock, the pair lost in the men’s doubles at the Hall of Fame Open to Australians Omar Jasika and Bernard Tomic.

The match ended with a score of 6-1, 7-5, showcasing a significant gap in skill as the 59-year-old Ackman and Sock struggled on the court. Ackman, known for his role as founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management and having a net worth of $9.5 billion, expressed that playing professional tennis was a long-held dream.

“I feel like maybe it’s one and done,” Ackman said after the match. “But I figured one, in my life, that seemed fair.” His participation came as a result of Sock receiving a wildcard entry into the tournament, which is part of the ATP Challenger Tour.

Ackman described his experience as “humbling” on social media, revealing his unexpected stage fright during the live-streamed match. “I had difficulty breathing…it got a bit better as the match progressed, but I was not able to overcome it,” he wrote.

However, many in the tennis community were quick to question his participation. Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick criticized the decision to grant Ackman a wildcard, stating, “You don’t give a wild card to someone who 50 players at my club are better than. This was the biggest joke I’ve ever watched in professional tennis.”

In response to the criticism, the ATP confirmed that tournaments must adhere to rules regarding wildcards and that no financial exchange occurred for Ackman’s entry. A spokesperson for the International Tennis Hall of Fame also reiterated that everything was done according to regulations.

Despite receiving backlash, Ackman acknowledged the intensity of playing at a professional level and the competitive spirit of the other players. Roddick further emphasized that it appeared one of the winning players was not giving their full effort, calling the match a “disaster.”

Even 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova remarked on the situation, suggesting that Ackman’s entry raised questions about the integrity of wildcard allocations. Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim echoed this sentiment, asserting that Ackman’s match should have been reserved for more qualified participants.

Ackman’s debut not only marked his entry into professional tennis but also ignited a broader discussion about the accessibility and fairness of opportunities in the sport.