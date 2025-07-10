Bill Ackman’s Tennis Debut Criticized as ‘Biggest Joke’ by Andy Roddick

NEWPORT, Rhode Island — Billionaire Bill Ackman faced heavy criticism after making his pro-tennis debut at the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman, 59, teamed up with American tennis player Jack Sock, taking on Australian players Bernard Tomic and Omar Jasika. The match ended with Ackman and Sock losing 6-1, 7-5.

Former tennis pro Andy Roddick, known for being ranked No. 1 in men’s singles, lambasted Ackman’s performance during his podcast “Served with Andy Roddick.” He labeled the match “a total miss” and described it as “the biggest joke” he had witnessed in professional tennis. Roddick voiced concerns over whether the full-time tour pros were putting forth their best effort, stating, “This was beneath the Hall of Fame.”

On social media, reactions were swift and harsh. Randy Walker, a well-known tennis commentator, tweeted, “I just watched the absolute worst professional tennis match I have ever seen.” Others echoed his sentiments, questioning whether wildcards like Ackman’s should be assigned to those who haven’t earned their rank.

Ackman, who is involved in philanthropy and has previously supported Democratic causes, admitted in a post-match statement that he found the experience humbling. He reported feeling stage fright and acknowledged the pressure faced by professional players. Despite the loss, he expressed appreciation for the opportunity to play alongside Sock.

The Hall of Fame Open, part of the ATP Challenger series, allows for entry through rankings or wildcards. Criticism has focused on Ackman’s wildcard selection, with some feeling it deprived dedicated players of their chances. Social media users and commentators argued that spots should be awarded to players who have proven themselves on the circuit.

As the debate continues over wildcard entries in professional sports, it remains unclear whether Ackman will pursue further tennis endeavors. The fallout from this match may influence future wildcard selections.