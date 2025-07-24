Bill Bailey Kicks Off Charity Walk With Pie in Winchester

Winchester, England — Comedian Bill Bailey was spotted enjoying a hearty pie and mash at Piecaramba in Winchester while gearing up for a charity walk through Hampshire.

Bailey, the 2020 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, took a moment to savor his meal before embarking on a trek along the South Downs Way to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. He was seen holding a large gravy boat, capturing a jovial moment before beginning his hike.

On the first day of the walk, Bailey has already raised £7,600 for the organization that supports cancer patients and their families. He shared his motivation for the walk with Macmillan Cancer Support, saying, “It’s twenty years since I lost my Mum to cancer, and I will always appreciate the help and support we got from Macmillan. Walking is a great way to remember, to share stories and to reconnect with others.”

Bailey, joined by his family and friends, plans to cover 100 miles (160 kilometers) over scenic routes that include rolling grassland and historic sites. He urged supporters, “Anything you can donate will be hugely appreciated. Thanks and see you on the trail!”

Having made his mark on British television through shows like QI, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and Have I Got News for You, Bailey’s charitable endeavor brings together his passion for comedy and a commitment to helping others.