Bill Belichick Begins Coaching at UNC as Football Practice Kicks Off

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina begins its fall football practice Saturday with new head coach Bill Belichick at the helm. The Tar Heels will open their season against TCU on September 1, marking the start of the Belichick era.

Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, was hired to lead the Tar Heels over eight months ago. His arrival generated substantial attention, stemming from his NFL legacy and the transformation of UNC’s football program.

“After all the talk about getting ready for football season, I know Coach Belichick is eager to get out and actually play some football,” said UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts. “And we’re all excited to see it.”

Last season, under former coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heels finished with a disappointing 6-7 record. The team’s last game ended in defeat, with a substantial lead being overturned. This offseason, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi oversaw a significant rebuild with 70 new players joining the roster.

“You can expect a tough, smart, dependable team,” said a player who transferred from Washington. “Honestly, everybody’s got something to prove. Everybody is trying to get somewhere.”

Despite the roster changes, UNC received little pre-season recognition, with no players making the Terrific 20 list. Belichick acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating that team-building activities will help create trust and communication among players.

He remarked, “It’s a little bit of a challenge… it comes from earning that trust from your teammates and being dependable.”

The coaching staff aims to boost player development, drawing on Belichick’s extensive NFL experience. He emphasized the importance of working with a strong foundation, similar to building successful teams in the NFL.

Quarterback competition is fierce, with transfers and returning players vying for positions. “It’s competitive,” Belichick said. “We just give them the opportunity and let them decide.”

As the excitement builds, defensive back Will Hardy expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “When we got the news that Coach Belichick was going to be our new coach, we were all pumped for it.”

With training camp underway, the Tar Heels are focused on the journey ahead as they prepare to take the field.