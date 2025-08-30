News
Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Files Trademark for ‘Gold Digger’
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of football coach Bill Belichick, has filed a trademark application for the term “gold digger.” Documents show that Hudson’s company, TCE Rights Management, submitted the application on August 25, planning to use the phrase for jewelry and key chains.
The filing comes as Belichick, 73, prepares for his season debut as the head coach of the University of North Carolina. The couple, who began dating in 2021, have been open about their relationship despite their 49-year age difference.
Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, has often been a topic of discussion in the media due to their age gap. Recently, at the 2025 ESPY Awards, comedian Shane Gillis joked about their relationship, making playful references to children’s books that might fit the pair’s dynamic.
Despite the jokes surrounding their romance, Belichick has expressed confidence in their relationship. He told the media in April, “I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.” Hudson has played a role in his business ventures, assisting him both personally and professionally.
In addition to the “gold digger” trademark, TCE Rights Management has submitted applications for other terms related to Belichick’s coaching, including “Chapel Bill” and “All-Belichick Team.” The couple’s interactions continue to draw attention as they publicly navigate the challenges of their relationship.
As for their future, UNC is set to kick off the football season against TCU on Labor Day. Belichick has highlighted his eagerness for the season and the opportunity it brings, reinforcing that his focus remains on the team.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State