Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November

AUBURN, Alabama — Comedian Bill Burr will attend the highly anticipated Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama this season on November 29. Burr confirmed his plans during an episode of his ‘Monday Morning Podcast’ where he expressed excitement about the game.

“I’ve picked out the college football game that I’m going to go to this year,” Burr shared. “I got the green light from my wife, because this was the hard one. It’s Auburn-Alabama, in Auburn, and it’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving.”

The comedian has a long-standing interest in SEC football, having attended several games in the past. In 2022, he mentioned his visits to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Alabama’s past victories, including their 2017 win over Fresno State.

Burr emphasized the importance of being knowledgeable about the game he plans to see. “I always try to watch LSU, but I’m going to try to be, like, staying up on that (Alabama and Auburn),” he said. “I just don’t want to go to a game that’s that big historically and not know who the quarterbacks are.”

The comedian also acknowledged the recent changes in college football, particularly with Nick Saban’s retirement. “It’s a whole new time with paying players. Alabama, you know, it’s Nick Saban. They’re not going to be as good without Nick Saban, but they’re still Alabama. And I know Auburn kind of goes up and down,” he said.

Burr expressed enthusiasm about the intense atmosphere of the rivalry, noting that both teams have had memorable matches in the past. The Iron Bowl promises to deliver excitement, especially given the historical significance of the game.