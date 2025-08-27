Bill.com Holdings Announces $300 Million Share Buyback Program

San Jose, California — Bill.com Holdings, Inc. announced on August 27, 2025, the approval of a $300 million share repurchase program, underscoring its confidence in sustained growth and investments.

The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Total revenue hit $1.5 billion, representing a 13% increase from the previous year, while core revenue rose 16% to $1.3 billion.

CEO René Lacerte highlighted the company’s strategic growth initiatives, stating, “Fiscal year 2025 was pivotal for BILL as we drove growth and profitability, launched new products, and expanded our market presence.” Lacerte emphasized the importance of this buyback as an endorsement of Bill.com’s investment potential.

According to Spark, a TipRanks analyst, the stock is rated as an Outperform, with a target price of $60.00. Despite a negative P/E ratio and some macroeconomic challenges, the overall sentiment around BILL stock remains positive due to its innovations in AI and product offerings.

The share repurchase program allows Bill.com to buy back its common stock through various means, depending on market conditions and regulatory requirements. The timing and the amount of repurchases will vary based on several factors, including business performance and prevailing stock prices.

Bill.com’s vision centers on automating financial processes for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), integrating solutions for payables, receivables, and expense management. The platform supports around half a million SMBs and 9,000 accounting firms.

As of today, the company has a current market capitalization of $4.19 billion, and its average trading volume is 2,430,262 shares.