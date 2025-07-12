Bill Cosby Turns 88, Friends Share Health Update

Los Angeles, CA – As Bill Cosby approaches his 88th birthday, friends have provided insight into his health. An insider close to the comedian told The Post that while Cosby is ‘still completely blind,’ he is ‘overall healthy.’

The source mentioned, ‘He has normal elderly issues,’ but he appears to be ‘very healthy.’ They acknowledged Cosby has faced ‘some heart issues’ in the past, including a history of blockage in his carotid arteries.

In 2019, Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed that he underwent a procedure to clear the blockage while serving a 10-year prison sentence for the 2004 drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Cosby’s conviction was overturned in June 2021, and he was released after serving two and a half years.

Currently, Cosby relies on his wife, 81-year-old Camille Cosby, for support. ‘He leans on her,’ the insider explained, noting that many of his close friends, such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier and music mogul Quincy Jones, have passed away. Poitier died at 94, while Jones is now deceased at 91.

When asked about plans for Cosby’s birthday celebrations, insiders suggest it will be a low-key affair. Sources reveal that the couple used to host ‘extravagant’ parties, but due to their age and financial challenges from legal battles, they will likely celebrate quietly.

The source also mentioned that despite the circumstances, Cosby still enjoys humor in his daily life. ‘He’s not doing comedy on the stage, but he’s doing comedy from the living room,’ the source stated.

Cosby’s public interactions have been rare since his release, but he did comment on his conviction following its overturning. ‘I have never changed my stance nor my story,’ he wrote in a statement, expressing gratitude to supporters.

Constand, however, shared her feelings of dismay regarding the overturning of Cosby’s conviction. She stated, ‘During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me.’ Nevertheless, she expressed pride in her decision to come forward, saying, ‘It was worth it because I didn’t feel alone.’