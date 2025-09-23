Health
Bill Gates Pledges $912 Million to Global Fund for Child Health
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (Reuters) – Philanthropist Bill Gates announced on Monday that the Gates Foundation will donate $912 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Gates made this announcement during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, urging governments to restore cuts in global health funding.
Gates warned that without adequate funding, millions of children could face preventable deaths. He pointed out the critical situation in northern Nigeria, where children have a 15% chance of dying before their fifth birthday.
This donation matches the foundation’s previous contribution in 2022, coinciding with a troubling decline in global health assistance. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, global development aid has decreased by 21% from 2024 to 2025, reaching its lowest level in 15 years.
“I can’t replace what the government cuts,” Gates said. “But there is still an opportunity to save millions of lives if funding remains strong.”
At the event, Gates emphasized the need for ongoing support for initiatives like the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. He also noted the urgency of deploying medical innovations quickly, including the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir.
During the event, the Gates Foundation honored Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the Global Goalkeeper Award for increasing Spain‘s contributions to the Global Fund by 12% this year.
While the situation for global child health remains severe, Gates expressed optimism for the future, stating that strong funding and innovative solutions could help combat some of the deadliest childhood diseases. He aims to donate nearly all of his $200 billion fortune by 2045 to support global health initiatives.
Recent Posts
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return