Bill Hader and Ali Wong Enjoy Day Out in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA – Emmy winners Bill Hader and Ali Wong were spotted enjoying a day out together at a farmers market on August 14, 2025.

The couple, both known for their acclaimed work in comedy, held hands and shared laughter as they strolled through the market. Hader, 47, wore a casual white T-shirt and gray sweat-shorts, accessorized with a blue baseball hat. Wong, 43, opted for a white blouse and black pants, complemented by a stylish leaf-print hat.

The pair began dating in late 2022 before briefly splitting up, but they rekindled their relationship in April 2023. In a recent interview, Hader discussed the challenges he faced after losing his home in the Los Angeles fires earlier this year. He also highlighted his involvement with the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, expressing gratitude for the enduring legacy of the show.

Fans of both stars have been supportive of their relationship, often sharing positive reactions on social media. As the couple continues to navigate their careers and personal lives, they seem to relish their moments spent together.