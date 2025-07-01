Bill Hader Takes on Iconic Role in ‘The Cat in the Hat’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bill Hader will voice the beloved Cat in the Hat in a new animated film set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. Following in the footsteps of actors like Mike Myers and Martin Short, Hader is excited to bring the iconic character to life.

The film is part of a revival of the animation division for the studio, which promises a new slate of feature-length cartoons. During the CinemaCon event, early footage of ‘The Cat in the Hat’ was shown, stirring anticipation among fans.

“I remember reading the book as a kid and then reading it to my own kids,” Hader said at a pre-trailer press event. He added, “[Being offered] the chance to play such an iconic character … I was like, ‘Yes!'” Hader’s portrayal will show the Cat’s antics as he brightens the lives of two siblings struggling with loneliness.

The Cat gets into trouble while on a mission to bring joy. After a misunderstanding related to a zoo, he aims to clear his name while teaming up with familiar Seuss characters. Co-directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni are eager to present their modern interpretation of the Cat, with Rivinoja stating, “This is really introducing our version of the Cat in the Hat and getting into our more modern take on this.”

The film’s cast includes Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, and Quinta Brunson as a character named Sherry from Human Resources. Rivinoja praised the collaboration of Hader and Brunson, emphasizing the importance of recording together to create chemistry.

Hader has previous experience with a version of the Cat character in a more adult setting, which he humorously recounted. The filmmakers plan to explore various realities within the movie, blending Dr. Seuss‘s imaginative world with a relatable setting.

At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. Animation head Bill Damaschke hinted that ‘The Cat in the Hat’ could open the door to a broader “Seussiverse.” Rivinoja expressed their enthusiasm for possibly continuing this universe in future projects.