Bill Maher Calls for RFK Jr.’s Resignation in Real Time

LOS ANGELES, CA — Bill Maher, the host of HBO‘s Real Time, made a striking declaration about U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. on September 5. During his opening monologue, Maher said, “The knives are out for Bobby Kennedy, and I gotta say, I’m with the knives.”

Maher’s comments came as he recapped recent headlines about President Joe Biden and presidential candidate RFK Jr. Later in the show, during a panelist discussion, Maher reflected on Kennedy’s recent three-hour Senate hearing held on September 4. He expressed disappointment in Kennedy’s handling of major changes to COVID-19 vaccine policies, which he argued limit access to the vaccine.

“I personally find this very disappointing because I am the person who was sympathetic to what [Kennedy] was trying to do,” Maher told the panel. “I said, ‘Finally, we have a guy in there who cares about this stuff.’ But he’s also just nutty.”

Earlier this week, over 1,000 current and former public health officials signed an open letter urging Kennedy to resign. They accused him of surrounding himself with “political ideologues” and not listening to expert advice. “He’s just too nutty,” Maher reiterated. “He just does not listen. I mean, he just is. And nothing ever — I call it pendulumism — nothing ever stops in the middle.”

Maher further contended that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did require a shake-up, Kennedy’s decision to fire 17 top officials removed critical voices from the conversation. “Now you don’t have that voice in there at all. You just have your voice,” he explained.

To wrap up his critique of RFK Jr., Maher declared emphatically, “It’s just, he’s got to go.” Real Time With Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.