Bill Murray to Perform at Christmas in Nashville Special

Nashville, Tennessee – Bill Murray, the legendary comedian and actor, is set to perform with his band, the Blood Brothers, during the highly anticipated special, Christmas in Nashville, on December 3, 2025.

The 75-year-old Murray is not only known for his iconic roles in film but also for his unique position as the frontman of the blues-rock band, which specializes in covering lesser-known rock classics. The special will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT and feature a lineup of various musical guests.

The Blood Brothers were founded in 2002 by guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. Murray joined the band during an impromptu performance at the annual Murray Brothers’ Caddyshack Golf Tournament after they played a song by the Rascals, one of his favorite bands.

Murray described his band as composed of “all-stars” in an October 2025 interview. “This band is made up of all-stars. Each of them brings a different energy, which makes me really have to dig in. I enjoy the challenge each night,” he said.

Guest guitarist Jimmy Vivino praised Murray’s stage presence, noting, “If you can’t engage with the crowd, what’s the point? Watching Bill get off on stage is a perfect example of that.”

Christmas in Nashville will not only feature Murray and the Blood Brothers but also performances from artists like Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins. Viewers can expect a festive celebration of the holiday season.

Replays of the special will be available on Peacock the following day.