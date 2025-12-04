Entertainment
Bill Murray Rocks NBC’s Christmas Special with Blood Brothers
Nashville, TN — NBC’s Christmas in Nashville, hosted by country star Trisha Yearwood, features a special performance by Bill Murray and his blues-rock band, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers. The program airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern.
Alongside performers like Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, and Trace Adkins, Murray’s band promises a unique twist to the festive lineup. The Blood Brothers, formed in 2002 by guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, gained attention after Murray’s unexpected appearance last year at the Murray Brothers‘ Caddyshack Golf Tournament.
“If you can’t engage with the crowd, what’s the point?” guest guitarist Jimmy Vivino remarked to the Boston Herald. He praised Murray’s charisma, highlighting how the actor connects with audiences during performances.
Murray, primarily known for his comedic acting, has ventured into music with previous projects. In 2017, he released an album titled New Worlds, blending singing with literary readings.
As Christmas in Nashville unfolds, fans can expect a blend of humor and heart, with unforgettable moments promised by the host and special guests.
