Bill Nye Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, California — Bill Nye, known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” received the 2,821st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 22, 2025, at 11:30 AM PT. The ceremony took place at 6357 Hollywood Boulevard, marking a significant moment in Nye’s career in television and science education.

Steve Nissen, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, emceed the event. Notable guests included Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP from the Boston Celtics, and comedian Ross Shafer, adding to the celebration of Nye’s accomplishments in science.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, stated, “His star is a tribute to his dedication in making science accessible and entertaining for all ages through his iconic educational show.” Nye’s work has reached millions, fostering an appreciation for science and engineering.

Bill Nye first gained fame with his show, which aired from 1993 to 1999. The series received 36 Emmy nominations and won 19, shaping the education of many children. In 2025, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, recognizing his efforts in science education.

During the ceremony, Brown expressed his gratitude, saying, “My love for science runs deep, and I have Bill to thank for that. Bill did not just teach science; he taught a generation of students of all walks of life to explore, discover, and ask questions.”

Nye also shared his excitement about receiving the star, stating, “Recognition by one’s peers always means a great deal, but being here in Hollywood means a great deal to people far beyond our peers in television and movies. I love science. I love comedy. I love television.” His star adds to the legacy of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a landmark since 1960, celebrating the achievements of talented individuals in the industry.