Bill Nye Sparks Discussion with Patriotic 4th of July Message

Los Angeles, CA — Bill Nye, known as the “Science Guy” from the 1990s, used his Fourth of July message to address social justice issues. On July 4, he shared a photo on Instagram where he sported a white button-down shirt, a bow tie, and a blue baseball cap while holding an American flag.

In his post, the 69-year-old former mechanical engineer wrote, “Happy 4th of July! As we celebrate the United States and our remarkable experiment in governance, we must protect it. Let’s honor this day with purpose — We must raise our voices and stand up for fairness and justice for all.”

Fans reacted positively to Nye’s message. Many commenters expressed their support and even suggested he should run for political office, stating sentiments like, “Bill Nye for president!” Others shared their affection for Nye, calling him “the only big beautiful Bill” and one claimed, “Bill Nye was my president then & he’s still my president now.”

In January 2025, Nye received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to science and environmental education. He is celebrated not only for his early television show, which aired from 1993 to 1998, but also for his later series, “Bill Nye Saves the World,” which premiered on Netflix in 2017.

Nye’s recent activism has drawn attention from both fans and critics, reflecting his evolution from a science educator to a vocal figure on political issues.