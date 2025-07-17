Bill O’Reilly Misstates Epstein’s Timeline on NewsNation

NEW YORK, NY — Bill O'Reilly mistakenly claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was convicted during Joe Biden‘s presidency while appearing on NewsNation Monday night. His remarks were met with multiple corrections from host Leland Vittert.

O’Reilly asserted that Epstein was convicted by Attorney General Merrick Garland, leading Vittert to intervene. “Hold on, Bill,” Vittert said. “You said Epstein was convicted during the Biden administration. Epstein committed suicide during the Trump administration.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and subsequently took his own life in August of that year, well before Biden took office. Despite the clear timeline, O’Reilly insisted that Epstein was convicted under Garland’s justice department. “I believe he was convicted under Merrick Garland’s justice department,” O’Reilly stated.

Vittert clarified, “Bill, I think this is important, he was arrested in 2019 and committed suicide in 2019. The Biden administration was not involved in a conviction or a trial of him.”

The conversation continued with O’Reilly incorrectly stating that Epstein was indicted under Garland. Vittert responded firmly, “No! Under Trump. Epstein was arrested, indicted, and committed suicide under Trump in 2019.”

This false narrative comes amid renewed interest in Epstein and his client list following a memo suggesting that the Trump-mandated investigation did not find evidence against uncharged third parties.

The confusion ignited debate within Donald Trump‘s MAGA base, with some eager for information regarding Epstein’s connections, while others wanted to move on from the topic. O’Reilly’s comments reflect his struggle to accurately summarize Epstein’s legal troubles.

Finally, O’Reilly conceded, saying, “I stand corrected.” The exchange highlights the complexities surrounding the Epstein case and how misinformation can arise in public discussions.