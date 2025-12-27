Bill Simmons Sparks Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumors on Podcast

Kansas City, MO – Sports analyst Bill Simmons ignited speculation this week about Taylor Swift‘s personal life during a live podcast. While discussing Travis Kelce‘s future with the Kansas City Chiefs after their recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, Simmons claimed that Kelce is getting married to Swift and ‘having a kid with her.’

This comment shifted the focus from football to celebrity gossip, as there has been no official confirmation from Swift, Kelce, or their representatives regarding the rumored pregnancy. Fans and analysts expressed skepticism about the remark, interpreting it as careless speculation about the couple’s family plans.

Despite the lack of evidence, Simmons’ comment quickly gained traction online. He remarked, ‘It was officially a feel bad for Kelce. Guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes. And he’s just kind of running around this f***ing game, trying not to get hurt.’

The podcast segment raised eyebrows, with audiences wondering if Simmons inadvertently revealed confidential information or was simply making an assumption. As of now, neither Swift nor Kelce has addressed the speculation, leaving the pregnancy claims unconfirmed.

Simmons is known for blending sports commentary with pop culture insights. He founded The Ringer and remains a significant voice in sports journalism. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce, 36, is focusing on his remaining games as the Chiefs are out of playoff contention.

Fans are also contemplating the couple’s upcoming wedding, with reports suggesting a date of June 13, 2026, which aligns with Swift’s personal significance for the number. However, this information remains unverified by the couple.

As the holiday season approaches, Kelce has emphasized his focus on his team rather than the swirling rumors, stating he wants to keep the media attention centered on the Chiefs.

Until Swift or Kelce provide clarity on the matter, the pregnancy rumor remains purely speculative.