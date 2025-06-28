Bill Withers, Iconic Soul Musician, Dies at 81 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Bill Withers, a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for heartfelt songs, has died at the age of 81. Withers passed away in Los Angeles, and his family attributed his death to a heart condition.

Withers, whose music transcended generations, is best known for hits like “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Lovely Day.” His iconic song “Lean on Me” has been recognized as one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Born on July 4, 1938, in Slab Fork, West Virginia, Withers had a profound impact on popular music from the early 1970s to the mid-1980s. He recorded numerous hits that became staples in films and television shows, ensuring his music resonates with audiences even decades later.

Withers’ recent appearance in the documentary “The Black Godfather,” released by Netflix last year, celebrated the life of influential music executive Clarence Avant. Avant praised Withers’s dedication to storytelling through his music, highlighting songs like “Grandma’s Hands” and the relatable themes they tackle.

In a heartfelt tribute, Avant noted, “His records made so much common sense. It was like you were just talking to somebody. That’s what Bill was all about.” Withers’s raw emotion and relatable lyrics have left a lasting legacy.

Withers married actress Denise Nicholas in 1973 but divorced the following year. He later married Marcia Johnson in 1976, with whom he had two children, Todd and Kori. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Withers’ powerful influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, as his timeless songs continue to inspire and comfort listeners around the world.