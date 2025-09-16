Billboard’s Live Music Summit Returns for 2025 with Exciting Panels

LOS ANGELES, CA — Billboard‘s Live Music Summit is set to return this fall, bringing together leaders from the live entertainment industry on Monday, Nov. 3, at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. The annual conference will feature panels, networking opportunities, and an awards ceremony, all programmed by Billboard senior editor Eric Renner Brown.

This year’s Spotlight Conversation will feature Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who will discuss his Cosa Nuestra World Tour alongside Live Nation senior vice president Hans Schaefer. They will explore Alejandro’s high-concept stage production and his rise as a top figure in the live music sector.

Other discussions include a panel on the Vans Warped Tour‘s return, featuring founder Kevin Lyman, Vans executive Steve Van Doren, and band members from Honey Revenge. They will reflect on the festival’s legacy and its impact since its return in 2025.

Maggie Baird, actress and mother of musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas, will share her experiences promoting eco-conscious living through her organization Support + Feed, which focuses on increasing access to plant-based foods.

“Billboard’s Live Music Summit is an exclusive opportunity for concert-industry leaders, touring legends, and rising stars to come together and shape the future of live entertainment,” said Billboard Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp. “We’re thrilled to convene such a dynamic and powerful group of talent in Los Angeles this fall.”

Additional panels will cover topics such as fan-first ticketing strategies, featuring AXS and various industry agents discussing the challenges in the live business and the progress of women in the booking space.

The event will also include a networking lunch sponsored by AEG, an evening cocktail hour hosted by Live Nation, and an awards ceremony honoring the innovators of live entertainment. Major sponsors for the summit include VENU, AEG Presents, Live Nation, and more.

Tickets for Billboard’s Live Music Summit are available now through their official website.