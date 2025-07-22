Billboard Sparks Buzz for Buckingham Nicks’ Long-Awaited Reissue

Los Angeles, CA – A mysterious billboard has surfaced on Sunset Boulevard, hinting at a reissue of the iconic 1973 album, Buckingham Nicks, by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. The billboard features the album’s artwork, which captures both artists topless, along with their names and a release date of September 19.

This advertisement appears close to Sound City Studios, where the duo recorded their only album together before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Since its original release over 50 years ago, Buckingham Nicks has not seen an official reissue, leading to its celebrated status among fans.

Nicks and Buckingham hinted at the project last week by sharing lines from their song “Frozen Love” on social media, with Nicks posting, “And if you go forward…” and Buckingham responding, “I’ll meet you there,” completing a lyric from the song.

The billboard’s unexpected appearance follows the 50th anniversary celebration of Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled album, where band member Mick Fleetwood reminisced, stating, “It’s magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill.”

However, the news is particularly surprising given Buckingham and Nicks’ tumultuous history—Buckingham was dismissed from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, and the two have been at odds since. After his exit, Buckingham underwent open-heart surgery, which impacted his vocal abilities. Meanwhile, Nicks continued to tour with other band members, including Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Despite hopes for a reunion tour, Nicks previously expressed doubts about the band’s future without Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022. She mentioned the last time she spoke with Buckingham was briefly at McVie’s memorial, stating, “The only time I’ve spoken to Lindsey was there for about three minutes.”

The anticipation for the reissue has sparked speculation among fans, with hopes that it might include additional content, such as live recordings or alternate takes. As representatives for Rhino Records have not commented yet, fans are left to await confirmation as the release date approaches.