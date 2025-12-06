Billings Retailers Install Flock Cameras to Combat Crime Amid Privacy Concerns

BILLINGS, Montana – Retailers on the West End of Billings are deploying Flock Safety cameras in a bid to reduce crime. These AI-enabled cameras are already in use at stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's, specifically targeting parking lot security.

The cameras track license plates and can identify a vehicle’s make, model, color, and even specific details like bumper stickers or dents. Retailers are sharing this data with local police to address incidents like shoplifting.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for Flock Safety, described how these cameras aid private companies. ‘If you see a vehicle involved in an incident, you could look for a description like “white SUV” and find images that include the license plate. This provides law enforcement with additional evidence for investigations,’ he explained.

Residents of Billings have mixed feelings about the presence of such cameras. ‘I’m a law-abiding citizen. I have nothing to hide,’ said local resident Dale Bruner. However, Jessica Johnson expressed concern, noting that while technology has benefits, human error remains a factor. ‘I trust a human more than a computer,’ she added.

Privacy advocates like Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Montana raised alarms about potential misuse of data collected by these cameras. ‘They’re such a prolific company that they’ve created a nationwide database on a cloud-based server, enabling the tracking of interstate travel,’ he said. Seaton highlighted a controversial case in Texas where a woman was tracked seeking an abortion, a claim that Flock Safety disputes.

Lewbel countered concerns over the cameras, stating, ‘We’re credited with helping solve more than 12% of all reported crime here in the United States.’ While no law enforcement agencies in Yellowstone County currently use Flock cameras, Sheriff Mike Linder acknowledged their potential value but noted budget constraints for smaller agencies.

Montana statutes limit data storage from license plate readers to 90 days and require agencies to establish training and policy guidelines for data access and camera usage. While local law enforcement entities do not utilize these cameras, similar systems are operational in Spokane County, Washington, and Jackson, Wyoming. Flock Safety asserts that privately used cameras are not accessible to law enforcement.