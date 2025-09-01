Education
Billionaire Advises Gen Z to Prioritize Critical Thinking Over Technology
New York, NY — Billionaire entrepreneur and KIND bar founder Daniel Lubetzky has cautioned Gen Z against consuming information primarily through social media platforms like TikTok, suggesting that this habit could be detrimental to their future success. Lubetzky believes that young people should return to classical education, prioritizing critical thinking skills over the distractions of technology.
In an interview with Fortune, Lubetzky emphasized that being a critical thinker is increasingly essential in today’s job market. He noted, “AI is real, but it doesn’t have the creativity that humans have. If you lean into your curiosity and creativity, you will win.” He advocates for the study of ancient philosophers like Plato, Socrates, and Aristotle to sharpen analytical skills, urging youths to continually question and seek deeper understanding. “Always ask why, and then go one level below, double click, triple click. You’re going to develop a mind that’s going to be able to beat anybody else,” he explained.
Amid a rapidly changing technological landscape, AI literacy is recognized as a top skill needed in the U.S. workforce. According to Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman, critical thinking may soon become the most valuable skill in the age of AI. Echoing this sentiment, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman remarked in a recent talk that creativity and critical thinking will define success in the future.
Billionaire Mark Cuban also shared his views, cautioning investors against the AI gold rush and endorsing a balanced approach to innovation. Cuban highlights the importance of recognizing patterns and leveraging past knowledge to drive success in emerging technologies.
As tech trends continue to rise and fall, Lubetzky pointed out the significance of adaptability in career growth. “When people are zigging, if you zag, you’re going to do better,” he advised, underlining that opportunities arise from challenges. Lubetzky will return to screen as a judge on the upcoming 17th season of Shark Tank.
