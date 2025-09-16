Sports
Bills Clash with Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Buffalo, NY — The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football as Week 3 of the NFL kicks off this evening. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m., and the Bills are favored by 13.5 points.
The Bills have had a strong start to the season, winning their first two games. They recently triumphed over the Las Vegas Raiders, boosting their record to 2-0. In contrast, the Dolphins fell short in their Week 2 match against the New England Patriots, dropping to 0-2.
“We need to come out strong and maintain our momentum,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen stated during a press conference earlier this week. He emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents. The Dolphins have historically put up competitive fights, and the Bills cannot overlook them.
As for the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence in his team’s ability to turn things around. “The season is only just beginning, and we have the talent to compete with anyone,” said McDaniel. His team will be looking for their first win of the season on this prime-time stage.
The betting odds suggest a one-sided affair, with Buffalo as significant favorites. According to DraftKings, the Bills are -900 on the money line, while the Dolphins are +550. The combined over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.
Following the Thursday matchup, the NFL schedule features several other intriguing games, including a Sunday showdown among undefeated teams, making this week a crucial one for many franchises across the league.
Recent Posts
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book