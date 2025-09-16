Bills Clash with Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Buffalo, NY — The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football as Week 3 of the NFL kicks off this evening. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m., and the Bills are favored by 13.5 points.

The Bills have had a strong start to the season, winning their first two games. They recently triumphed over the Las Vegas Raiders, boosting their record to 2-0. In contrast, the Dolphins fell short in their Week 2 match against the New England Patriots, dropping to 0-2.

“We need to come out strong and maintain our momentum,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen stated during a press conference earlier this week. He emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents. The Dolphins have historically put up competitive fights, and the Bills cannot overlook them.

As for the Dolphins, head coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence in his team’s ability to turn things around. “The season is only just beginning, and we have the talent to compete with anyone,” said McDaniel. His team will be looking for their first win of the season on this prime-time stage.

The betting odds suggest a one-sided affair, with Buffalo as significant favorites. According to DraftKings, the Bills are -900 on the money line, while the Dolphins are +550. The combined over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.

Following the Thursday matchup, the NFL schedule features several other intriguing games, including a Sunday showdown among undefeated teams, making this week a crucial one for many franchises across the league.