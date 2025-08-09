Bills Cornerback Competition Heats Up Before 2025 Season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a challenging 2025 NFL season as they revamp their cornerback roster with several new players. Tra’Davious White, a two-time Pro Bowler, is set to lead the secondary while rookie Maxwell Hairston faces injury hurdles.

Hairston, expected to recover from an LCL sprain in time for the regular season, has been labeled as “White’s to lose” for the starting position alongside White. However, injuries have raised concerns, with Hairston’s previous allegations of sexual assault adding complexity to his situation. Hairston has consistently denied these allegations, receiving support from the organization.

White, returning for his second stint with the Bills, has faced his own injury issues in recent years but is looking to solidify his role. After his cuts last spring and a tumultuous previous season, his experience becomes crucial for a team aiming for postseason success.

The Bills also feature a nine-player draft class from 2025, with many rookies battling for key spots. While White and Hairston are expected to lead the cornerbacks, competition remains fierce with players like Christian Benford and Cam Lewis eyeing spots in the secondary. “If White struggles, we may see more opportunities for Hairston and newcomers,” analysts suggest.

One bright spot is T.J. Sanders, a rookie defensive lineman who has made waves in training camp, indicating he could be a vital contributor alongside established players like Ed Oliver. Rookies Jackson and Walker, while still developing, are also in the mix for rotational snaps.

As the Bills gear up for their first preseason game, maintaining health will be critical for the secondary’s performance. On the offensive line, newly signed guard Will Hernandez aims to secure a starting position as training camp intensifies.

With injuries and roster changes, the upcoming regular season will require effective adaptation from new and returning players alike as the Bills look to build on their past successes and aim for another postseason run.