Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Buffalo Bills bounced back from a recent loss by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-7 in a pivotal Week 14 matchup on Sunday. The victory improved the Bills’ record to 8-5, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The first half saw a slow start for Buffalo, as they trailed 7-3 at halftime. Jaylen Warren scored for the Steelers with a one-yard touchdown run following a fumble recovery that set them up deep in Bills’ territory. Despite Buffalo’s run game dominating with 125 rushing yards in the first half, the team struggled with turnovers.

However, the Bills’ defense came alive in the second half. Joey Bosa strip-sacked Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the first play of the third quarter. Cornerback Christian Benford scooped up the fumble and ran it 17 yards for a touchdown, giving Buffalo a 10-7 lead.

After forcing a subsequent turnover, Buffalo extended its lead. Josh Allen, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 123 yards, threw a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman shortly after the pick, making the score 16-7. Allen also added a rushing touchdown, making history with his 76th career rushing touchdown, the most by any quarterback in NFL history.

The Bills continued to dominate the game, showcasing their powerful rushing attack which totaled 249 yards. James Cook led the way with a career-high 144 rushing yards. Ray Davis added another 62 yards, providing a formidable ground attack that overwhelmed the Steelers’ defense.

Despite Aaron Rodgers returning from injury to play for Pittsburgh, his performance suffered, completing just 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph failed to capitalize on opportunities, throwing an interception that led to another touchdown for Buffalo.

As the game progressed, the Bills showed strong control. They held the ball for nearly 42 minutes, effectively managing the clock and limiting the Steelers’ offense to only 166 total yards.

The victory was crucial for Buffalo, moving them closer to securing a playoff berth with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season. The Steelers, now struggling with a 6-6 record, must regroup as they head into the coming weeks.