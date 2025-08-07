Bills’ James Cook Begins Hold-In Amid Contract Talks

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is in an unusual situation as he enters his final year of his rookie deal. After participating fully in training camp since July 23, Cook surprised many by not participating in the ninth practice on Sunday.

On the first day of camp, head coach Sean McDermott praised Cook, stating, “He’s ready to go.” However, Cook’s absence raised eyebrows, as the team had permitted some players to take rest days.

Cook’s sudden hold-in approach transitioned after a week of full involvement during training, resulting in the Bills opting for a rare “no comment” as they exited the field. General manager Brandon Beane described the situation as “unique,” emphasizing the need for mutual agreement on contract terms.

Cook has expressed concerns about compensation, as his base salary is projected to be just over $5 million. In 2024, he tied a franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing. With the Bills aiming for their first Super Bowl victory, Cook’s hold-in presents a distraction for the team.

Despite this, Cook remains a well-liked player among teammates and staff. He had previously stated, “I didn’t really think about it. I just knew I was going to come out here and work,” suggesting a mindset focused on teamwork.

However, the dynamics shifted. According to his agent Zac Hiller, “James Cook only wants to be a Buffalo Bill,” indicating a strong desire to remain with the franchise while seeking a resolution on the contract front.

The Bills have had success in contract negotiations with other players recently, but Cook’s situation appears to be more complex. He had previously indicated a desire for a yearly salary around $15 million, which would place him among the highest-paid running backs.

The current standoff could complicate long-term plans for both Cook and the Bills. Beane has stated that negotiations revolve around finding the right financial “sweet spot” for both parties.

Cook’s involvement in the backfield plays a significant role in how both sides assess his market value. His snap counts have fluctuated in previous seasons, which could impact the amount he could ultimately command on the open market.

As the team prepares for the season, Cook’s return to practice remains uncertain, and without a negotiated deal, various scenarios, including short-term reassessments or delayed long-term agreements, could unfold.

The ongoing negotiations reflect the challenging dynamics between Cook and the Bills as both sides aim to align their goals, with time pressing before the regular season begins.