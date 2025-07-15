Bills Place Landon Jackson on Active/PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

Buffalo, NY – The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they have placed rookie defensive end Landon Jackson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to the NFL‘s daily transaction wire.

It remains unclear why Jackson was added to the PUP list. Players on this list may return to practice at any point during training camp. However, if Jackson stays on the list through roster cuts, he will miss the beginning of the regular season.

Jackson, selected No. 72 overall in the third round of the NFL Draft, was previously a four-star recruit from Texarkana, Texas. He played one season at LSU before transferring to Arkansas, where he received First Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and Second Team All-SEC recognition in 2024.

The Bills invested in Jackson, signing him to a four-year rookie contract worth $6,615,272, which includes a signing bonus of $1,451,110. During his time at Arkansas, he played in 42 games and tallied 116 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks.

Buffalo was among six NFL teams whose rookies reported to training camp on the same day, joining the Seahawks, 49ers, Giants, Dolphins, and Ravens.