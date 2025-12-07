Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Bills players received fines from the NFL after their Week 13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa was fined $11,593 for taunting during the game, while wide receiver Gabe Davis lost $6,500 for unnecessary roughness.

The incidents occurred in a game where the Bills defeated the Steelers 26-7. Epenesa’s taunting penalty came early in the third quarter, following an incompletion by Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. The penalty allowed the Steelers to gain a first down, although the Bills later capitalized on an interception by Christian Benford, resulting in a field goal.

Davis was penalized for using his helmet improperly with just over a minute left before halftime. Steelers cornerback James Pierre was injured during the tackle but later returned to the game.

The NFL also imposed fines on three Steelers players. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and wide receiver DK Metcalf each received penalties of $11,593 and $14,491 respectively for unsportsmanlike conduct, while linebacker Payton Wilson faced a penalty of $14,132 for unnecessary roughness.

The NFL typically announces fines every Saturday during the season. This season, the league has fined numerous players for various infractions during games. The total amount from fines supports the Professional Athletes Foundation and similar initiatives.

The league provides players with information about their fines, including video evidence of the incidents, the rationale for the penalties, and instructions for appealing the fines. Players who do not appeal have the fines deducted from their next game check.