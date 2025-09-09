Bills Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Ravens in Season Opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills made NFL history on Sunday night, overcoming a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in their season opener.

In a thrilling finish at Highmark Stadium, quarterback Josh Allen, the reigning league MVP, led the comeback after kicker Matt Prater, signed just days before the game, kicked the winning 32-yard field goal as time expired. Allen threw for 394 yards and rushed for 30 yards, scoring two touchdowns on each type of play.

“It’s just one of those games where you have to believe in each other and stay together,” Allen said. “Down 15 points, the sideline stayed calm. You have to play this game for 60 minutes, and we did that today.”

The Ravens had a commanding lead, thanks largely to running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore’s offense scored on their first five possessions but could not close out the game.

“The loss is on me,” said Henry, who fumbled in the fourth quarter with the team leading 40-32. “I own it like a man.”

The Bills’ defense struggled early, allowing the Ravens to score on seven of their first eight possessions. However, they managed to stop Baltimore’s offense on their last three drives, giving Allen the chance to rally his team.

With just under five minutes left, Allen completed seven consecutive passes for 118 yards, leading to a touchdown that brought the game to 40-38. A failed two-point conversion attempt still kept the Bills in the game.

On the final drive, Allen found wide receiver Keon Coleman to set up the game-winning field goal. This marked the first time in NFL history that a team has come back from a 15-point deficit in the last four minutes of a season opener, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, but his team’s inability to maintain their lead leaves them with a lot to address moving forward.

“We can’t let this happen again,” Jackson said. “We have to keep scoring and converting. This loss stings.”

Prater called his first game as a Bill “unbelievable” and credited the team for their resilience. “I’m just proud to be part of this squad,” he said. “We showed we can fight back no matter the situation.”

The Bills extend their impressive home winning streak to 12 games, while the Ravens absorb a painful reminder of past mistakes.