Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown

Orchard Park, New York – The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens tonight in a highly anticipated matchup that could have playoff implications. This game marks the beginning of the NFL season for both teams, with the Bills aiming to maintain their dominance in the AFC East.

Khalil Shakir participated in a full practice on Wednesday, prompting fantasy analyst Denny Carter to rank him as a top-24 wide receiver option for Week 1. The Bills seek their sixth consecutive AFC East title following the recent losses of division rivals Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

This year’s matchup is particularly significant as it features two of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. Josh Allen won his first MVP title last season, narrowly edging out Lamar Jackson, who finished as the 2023 MVP contender. The Bills coach, Sean McDermott, emphasized the need for his team to be on high alert against a skilled Ravens offense.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who extended his contract through 2028, is looking to lead his team to their third straight AFC North title. The Ravens have had a successful recent history, finishing with winning records in the past several seasons.

In a twist, the Bills will be without receiver Curtis Samuel, who is inactive for the game. Samuel contributed significantly last season, and his absence could impact Buffalo’s offensive strategy. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is also sidelined due to a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry, who signed a lucrative extension with the Ravens, is expected to play a pivotal role in their offensive strategy. He had an impressive season last year, rushing for 1,921 yards.

Both teams have faced off multiple times in the past, with Buffalo holding an edge in playoff showdowns. However, during the regular season, Lamar Jackson has managed to win two out of three meetings against Allen. This rivalry is set to add another chapter tonight at Highmark Stadium, which is anticipated to be the last season in the stadium before a new venue opens in 2026.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET as both teams look to start the season strong.