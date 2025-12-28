Bills Receiver Keon Coleman Struggles Ahead of Week 17 Game

Orchard Park, New York — Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has struggled this season as he prepares for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28. Coleman, who had a standout performance in Week 1 where he recorded eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, has not maintained that momentum. Heading into Week 17, he has only 36 catches, 355 yards, and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Despite the Bills’ receiving corps facing challenges, head coach Sean McDermott has made Coleman a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week. This decision came after Coleman was late to a team meeting earlier this season, a reprimand that reflects ongoing concerns about his professionalism.

<p“A team source indicated that it’s a professionalism issue, but he’s going to be okay. We need him,” the source stated when Coleman was first benched.

McDermott has opted for a different set of receivers in the last few games, including Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Joshua Palmer, Brandin Cooks, and Tyrell Shavers. In the previous game against the Cleveland Browns, this group combined for modest stats, raising eyebrows regarding the effectiveness of the current roster. Shakir led with just 34 yards on four catches.

With the Bills boasting an 11-4 record and clinching a playoff berth, the lack of production from receivers has been a concern. The team’s general manager, Brandon Beane, may need to explore significant changes in the offseason if Coleman cannot turn his performance around.

“If they don’t trade or release Coleman in the offseason, he may remain a low-end option on the depth chart again,” suggested reporter Sal Maiorana.

As the Bills prepare for their playoff run, questions linger about Coleman’s future with the team. After an impressive start, his current trajectory has become troubling, leaving fans wondering about the effectiveness of the Bills’ draft decisions.