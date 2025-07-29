Bills Rookie Maxwell Hairston Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston addressed reporters on Wednesday regarding a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. The allegations stem from an incident in 2021 when both Hairston and the accuser were students at the University of Kentucky.

For the first time since the lawsuit was filed earlier this month, Hairston spoke openly about the accusations, stating, “This is something I’ve been dealing with since I was 17. It’s been four years now, and I went through this whole process with the police. They went through a thorough investigation, and I was exonerated from that.”

The lawsuit claims that Hairston assaulted Rebecca Hendryx in her dorm room after following her there despite her disinterest. It alleges that after she rejected his advances, he forcefully removed her clothing and assaulted her. Hendryx reported the incident to the police shortly after it occurred, receiving a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exam. No charges have been filed against Hairston.

Hairston emphasized his determination to clear his name, mentioning that he volunteered for multiple polygraph tests to prove his innocence. “I was an open book. I have two sisters that I love dearly, and I respect all females,” he added. “I just want to get my truth out there.”

During the NFL draft, the Bills chose Hairston with the 30th overall pick, with general manager Brandon Beane confirming that the team conducted its own thorough investigation into the allegations. “They found everything they needed to find. I was open and willing. Nothing to hide because… I was being truthful since the start,” Hairston said.

In response to questions about the lawsuit, Beane reinforced his support for Hairston, stating, “This happened to this young man over four years ago. He didn’t run from anything. He answered every single thing. We have to remember in society that people can make accusations and do things.” He expressed confidence in Hairston’s character, saying, “This is a very good young man.”

As the situation unfolds, Hairston stated he remains focused on staying strong while waiting for his truth to emerge.