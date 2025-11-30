Bills Seek Playoff Spark Against Steelers Amidst Key Injuries

Pittsburgh, PA

The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial matchup on Sunday, amid growing concerns over their playoff prospects. The Bills, standing at 7-4, must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Quarterback Josh Allen has had a solid season but is showing signs of regression. He has seen an increase in turnovers compared to last year and is facing challenges, particularly after getting sacked eight times against the Houston Texans in Week 12. Unfortunately, Allen will be without both starting tackles, Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, further complicating his situation against Pittsburgh’s fierce defensive line.

Despite the hurdles, there is optimism. Analysts are hopeful Allen could replicate his outstanding performance from the previous week when he tallied six Total touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Maurice Jones-Drew from NFL.com predicts he might achieve another six-touchdown game, a feat he accomplished just a week prior.

Adding to the Bills’ woes, they will again miss tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is sidelined for his third straight game, potentially affecting Allen’s offensive options. The loss of Kincaid, who has been a bright spot this season with four touchdowns, is a significant blow to the offense.

As Buffalo gears up for this must-win game, they will rely on receivers Gabe Davis and newly signed Brandin Cooks to fill the gaps left by injured players. Joshua Palmer is also out with an ankle injury, making it even more challenging for Allen.

In the rushing attack, running back James Cook may become a critical factor as the Bills look to adapt their game plan without key playmakers. Cook has shown inconsistency in recent games, but with Pittsburgh’s defense allowing 4.2 yards per carry, he may need to step up significantly.

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Bills but have faced struggles this season as well. Both teams are vying for playoff contention, and the result of this game could have dire consequences for their postseason aspirations. Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST.