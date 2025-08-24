Sports
Bills Set to Sign Veteran DT Jordan Phillips This Week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is reportedly set to rejoin the Buffalo Bills after a successful workout with the team. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Phillips visited the Bills on Sunday, and a signing is expected later this week.
This will mark the fourth stint in Buffalo for Phillips, 32, who has been part of the team for parts of five seasons. He previously played with the Bills from 2018 to 2019 and then again in 2022 and 2023. In total, Phillips has participated in 28 games over those seasons.
Last year, Phillips started the season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in two games and recording one tackle before returning to the Bills. In the 2024 season, he played in seven regular-season games for Buffalo, tallying five tackles and one interception.
Phillips, a former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, has had a varied career, including stints with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals but was released after two seasons.
This signing comes at a crucial time for the Bills, who will be missing defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht for the first six games of the new season due to PED suspensions. Phillips’ experience could provide valuable depth to the Bills’ defensive line, which has seen new draft additions this offseason.
As for his future role, it’s unclear whether Phillips will occupy a spot on the 53-man roster or land on the practice squad. The final details will be determined in the coming days as the team manages its cap space and roster adjustments.
We will provide updates on Phillips’ signing as more information becomes available.
