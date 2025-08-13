Bills Sign Veteran Safety Ahead of Preseason Game Against Bears

Buffalo, NY – The Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2025 preseason with a loss to the New York Giants, but the focus was not solely on the score. Instead, the team is closely evaluating individual player performances as they prepare for the upcoming season.

One player drawing attention is Damar Hamlin, who has become a notable story since his return from cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 season. Despite his inspiring comeback, Hamlin faced criticism after a recent play during the game. Fans took to social media to express their concerns after a touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, where Hamlin appeared to be jogging instead of providing necessary coverage support to his teammate, Dane Jackson.

“Damar Hamlin jogging and nowhere near the help that Dane Jackson needs,” said Kevin Massare in a tweet that sparked widespread discussion among Bills supporters.

This scrutiny comes at a crucial time for Hamlin, who is vying for consistent playing time on a competitive roster.

As the team prepares for their next preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Bills have made strategic moves to bolster their secondary. They announced the signing of veteran safety Herndon, who has had an unpredictable journey through the NFL. Herndon played only one game for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and had a brief stint with the New York Giants before being released.

Herndon is most recognized for his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he made a significant impact in the 2019 season with three interceptions. Over seven seasons, he has appeared in 84 games.

Fans can stay updated on all the latest news, interviews, and breakdowns by bookmarking the Buffalo Bills page on The Sporting News.