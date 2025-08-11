Bills Start Preseason with Mixed Results Against Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2025 preseason schedule on Saturday with a 34-25 loss against the New York Giants. Head coach Sean McDermott opted to rest star quarterback Josh Allen but had most of the team’s starters play for at least the first two series.

Despite the loss, McDermott saw the game as an opportunity to gather valuable insights into his roster. Key players like defensive end Joey Bosa and cornerback Tre'Davious White made their debuts, with Bosa showing promise in his performance, contributing significantly to the defensive line.

Bosa completed 13 of the team’s first 17 snaps and effectively executed both pass-rushing and run-stopping techniques. Meanwhile, White faced challenges, allowing the Giants to exploit his coverage at times. McDermott remains optimistic about White’s potential following a strong training camp.

Rookie defensive tackles Deone Walker and Byron Sanders also made impressions, with Walker displaying his pass-rushing skills. Walker’s 6-foot-7, 331-pound frame needs to prove effective against double teams moving forward.

Jordan Hancock, a fifth-round rookie, played exclusively at safety and demonstrated his natural instincts, showcasing his ability to make plays. Hancock’s impressive performance could hint at a promising role in the upcoming season.

In a unique twist, running back Ray Davis stepped in as a kicker for an extra point after Tyler Bass sustained an injury. Davis successfully converted the kick, bringing an unexpected dynamic to the game. “It’s pretty wild,” Davis said. “Either I’m going to have a great night, or my DMs are going to be talking about how I cannot kick a ball.”

Notably, Bills running back James Cook did not play despite being dressed for the game. Cook has been absent from practice due to contract negotiations and opted against playing. McDermott expressed a desire for Cook to participate but respected his decision to hold out. Quarterback Josh Allen voiced the team’s need for Cook, stating, “We desperately want him out there with us.”

The first preseason game offered a chance for the Bills to assess their new assignments and strategize ahead of their next matchup against the Bears.