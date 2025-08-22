Entertainment
Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Career Choices and Favorite Films
LONDON, UK — Actor Billy Bob Thornton recently opened up about his career choices and the films that hold a special place in his heart. In an interview, he discussed the challenges of maintaining integrity in Hollywood while also taking on projects for pay.
Thornton, who has won an Academy Award, acknowledges that while some actors excel even in paycheque roles, he sometimes struggles to engage fully in those films. He pointed to examples like ‘Armageddon‘ and ‘Eagle Eye,’ admitting he didn’t give his best performances in those projects.
“When I have dollar signs in my eyes, it shows,” Thornton said. “I didn’t really care about those roles.” However, he maintained that he has largely kept his principles intact, famously turning down roles in the ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchises.
Despite the few paydays, Thornton reflected on his career, naming ‘Sling Blade‘ as his most cherished film. “Sling Blade is the one closest to my heart because that’s what really kicked me off,” he explained. He also mentioned his earlier work, ‘One False Move,’ which he starred in and wrote.
As he continued, Thornton rattled off several of his favorite films, including ‘A Simple Plan,’ ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There,’ ‘Monster’s Ball,’ and ‘Bad Santa.’ He expressed pride in playing Davy Crockett in ‘The Alamo,’ although he acknowledged the film did not fare well with critics. “It was one of the few things that worked in that movie,” he said.
Thornton’s thoughts on his career highlight the complex balance many actors face between artistic integrity and commercial success.
