Billy Bob Thornton Returns in ‘Landman’ Season 2 on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, CA — Billy Bob Thornton is set to reprise his role in the second season of “Landman,” premiering Sunday, Nov. 16, on Paramount+. This Texas oil dramedy, co-created by Taylor Sheridan, follows Tommy Norris, a landman who navigates the tumultuous world of the oil industry.

Season 2 arrives just ten months after the first season concluded, a remarkably quick turnaround in an industry where such waits can stretch for years. The show initially took off, capturing 35 million global views and becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original series.

Returning alongside Thornton are cast members Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, and Jacob Lofland, who plays Tommy’s son. New to the cast this season is Sam Elliott, adding considerable star power to the already impressive lineup.

In the first season, Thornton’s character faced various crises, including threats from criminals and the volatile politics of the oil industry. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, marking his return to the screen as a compelling fixer in the deep Texas oil fields.

The series is based on the Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown,” which explores the intricate layers of oilland negotiations and violence. With its mix of drama and humor, “Landman” illustrates the clash between roughnecks and the wealthy elite in a booming industry that influences the region’s economy and environment.

“Landman” was renewed for a second season in March, a testament to its popularity and Sheridan’s growing influence in television. Sheridan, who also created hits like “Yellowstone,” emphasizes the importance of storytelling rooted in Texan culture. He recently expanded his production efforts with a new 450,000-square-foot studio in Fort Worth, Texas.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming season reflects Paramount+’s commitment to rapid content production schedules amid a competitive streaming landscape.