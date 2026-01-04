Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Billy Bob Thornton surprised audiences during the latest episode of the Paramount+ series “Landman” on December 28. The actor, portraying Tommy Norris, appeared fully nude, prompting a mixed reaction from viewers.

In a humorous scene, Tommy wakes up in a hotel room to find a waitress delivering room service. As he turns over, she screams, fearing for her safety. “Don’t rape me!” she yells, to which Tommy incredulously responds, “Who the f— are you? I’m not gonna rape you,” highlighting the comedic tone of the moment.

His on-screen wife, Angela, played by Ali Larter, swiftly intervenes, telling him to “put your d— away” while addressing the stunned waitress. “Don’t be scared, darling. That wasn’t about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jambs all morning with that thing. So sorry about that,” she quips, adding to the absurdity.

Fans took to social media to express their reactions. One viewer asked on X, “Why is Billy Bob Thornton pitching a tent on my tv screen?” Another commented on Reddit, “How much must you run out of plot ideas if you have to resort to showing d—?” Meanwhile, some fans applauded the comedic writing, with one saying, “First opening scene of new episode of #landman was priceless. Too funny.”

“Landman,” created by Taylor Sheridan, depicts the oil boom in West Texas during the 2010s and focuses on Tommy’s role as a crisis manager at M-Tex, an oil company. The series has garnered attention for its mix of humor and drama, with Thornton’s performance noted for its charm.

Thornton’s character navigates various challenges in the show, which also stars Jacob Lofland, Jon Hamm, and Michelle Randolph. The series is based on the podcast “Boomtown” and was renewed for a third season.

Fans eagerly await the next episodes, set to continue premiering every Sunday on Paramount+. Thornton and Larter’s on-screen chemistry remains a highlight of the show, as both bring humor and depth to their roles.