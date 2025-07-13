Billy Carlson Chosen 10th Overall by White Sox in 2025 MLB Draft

CHICAGO, IL — Billy Carlson, a shortstop from Corona, California, was selected by the Chicago White Sox as the 10th overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft held on July 12, 2025. Carlson was anticipated to be a top draft pick and had a slim chance of attending the University of Tennessee, as he was one of the most sought-after prospects in this year’s class.

Previously committed to Vanderbilt, Carlson made headlines when he flipped his commitment to the Volunteers amid a strong recruiting push from Tennessee’s baseball staff on October 25 last fall. The assigned slot value for the 10th pick is approximately $6.2 million.

Ranked as the top defensive player in the 2025 draft class by Perfect Game, Carlson is praised for his “elite arm strength and plus agility.” He was rated the No. 3 prospect overall and No. 2 shortstop by the same outlet. Additionally, MLB Pipeline rated him as No. 7 draft prospect, while Baseball America placed him at No. 9 ahead of the draft weekend.

The 2025 draft class is known for its depth in Southern California, with Carlson being part of a highly talented team at Corona High School, which won the USA Baseball National High School Invitational last year. His skills shown during summer showcases helped him rise to a first-round selection.

Across showcase events, Carlson showcased his athleticism and bat speed, with an approach focused on line drives. Some scouts hold hope that he could develop more power, although some have expressed skepticism about his hitting potential. His running ability has reportedly improved, making him a plus runner.

Scouts suggest Carlson’s glove may already be more advanced than his bat, with estimated arm strength ratings as high as 70. Although once considered a legitimate two-way player with a mid-90s fastball, his five-tool potential at a premium position has kept him in top draft discussions.

Carlson’s significant selection marks an important moment for Tennessee’s baseball program, which has successfully attracted several high-caliber recruits despite intense competition during the draft process. The Vols are hopeful that Carlson will bring his considerable skills to Knoxville.