Billy Crystal Sued by Late Manager’s Widow Over Funds Dispute

LOS ANGELES, CA — Billy Crystal was sued Thursday by Dominique Cohen-Brezner, the widow of his former manager Larry Brezner. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, accuses Crystal of failing to pay funds owed to Brezner Steinberg Partners, Inc., the talent management and production company co-founded by Brezner.

The suit claims breach of both oral and implied contracts, as well as failure to provide an accounting of money owed. It calls for a jury trial. The allegations state that since July 2023, Crystal has not met his financial obligations to the company, despite paying his other partner, David Steinberg, “handsomely” as part of a fee revision.

For more than 30 years, Brezner represented Crystal before his passing in October 2015. When Brezner died, Cohen-Brezner took on a 50% shareholder role with Steinberg. The lawsuit asserts that during the nearly eight years following Brezner’s death, Crystal honored their agreement by paying commissions to the management company—but this changed last summer.

In Steinberg’s defense of Crystal, he characterizes the lawsuit as frivolous, emphasizing Cohen-Brezner’s “modest, checkered business past.” He stated, “This is a frivolous lawsuit brought by a litigious woman who has been involved in more than 20 lawsuits during her modest, checkered business past.” He insists Billy Crystal is innocent, stating, “Billy does not deserve this; he is the most honorable man who has done nothing wrong.”

Cohen-Brezner had previously sued Steinberg in July 2024 for alleged fraud and breaches, which she claims were detrimental to Brezner Steinberg Partners, Inc. Her lawsuit against Crystal now aims to rectify injuries allegedly caused by his actions.

The suit requests a full accounting of Crystal’s financial records to determine the amount owed to Brezner Steinberg Partners. Additionally, Cohen-Brezner seeks damages and coverage for attorney fees related to the legal proceedings.

Recently, Crystal starred in the psychological thriller miniseries “Before,” which premiered on Apple TV+ in October 2024. He also participated in a benefit event in January to raise funds for victims of California’s wildfires, showcasing his ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts.