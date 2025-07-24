Billy Joel Documentary Explores Life, Music, and Redemption

NEW YORK, NY — HBO’s new two-part documentary, “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” dives deep into the life of the renowned musician, revealing personal struggles, triumphs, and the significant influence of his relationships on his songwriting.

Directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the documentary highlights key moments from Joel’s early years growing up in Long Island to his rise as a pop music icon with over 150 million records sold worldwide. The film features interviews with Joel’s family, including his ex-wives, daughter, and friends, who provide insights into his complex personality and career.

“I’ve resisted this kind of thing for so long. I’m sick of talking about myself,” Joel shared in an interview. “But they asked me for some thematic guidance. I said, ‘Just tell the truth.’” The documentary captures this truth through candid stories that delve into his struggles with substance abuse and mental health, offering a more human perspective on his celebrity status.

Among the most striking aspects is the portrayal of Joel’s relationships, which have been interwoven with his creative expressions. His first wife, Elizabeth Weber, who was also his manager, discussed how she played a crucial role in his early success. “We together were greater than the sum of the parts,” Weber stated emphatically, reflecting on their partnership that propelled him into the spotlight.

Many songs from Joel’s extensive catalog are explored in this documentary, each connected to his personal experiences. He notes that tracks like “Vienna” and “She’s Got a Way” stemmed from his relationships and life events. Joel acknowledges, “Everything I write is influenced by someone else,” further establishing the connection between his music and his life.

Despite dealing with the public’s perception of him, Joel expresses gratitude for the support he has received from fans over the decades. “I’m so grateful for the support we’ve had from people who come to see us,” he said, reflecting on the joy of performing and the bond created with his audience.

As Joel continues to navigate his health issues, including a recent brain condition diagnosis, he emphasizes the importance of family and personal growth. “These are things I missed. I want to make sure they don’t miss it,” he reflects, hoping to be the father he always wanted to be.

The documentary concludes with Joel’s poignant performance of the titular song, highlighting his ongoing journey and commitment to the craft he loves. “I’m still searching. I may not ever figure it all out, but I’m trying,” he said.