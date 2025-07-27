Billy Joel Releases Massive 155-Song Companion Album

NEW YORK, NY — On July 26, 2025, Billy Joel launched a 155-song companion album linked to the premiere of the second part of his acclaimed documentary. This extensive collection showcases unreleased recordings from Joel’s musical journey, spanning from his early days with The Hassles in Long Island to his orchestral pieces.

The album, titled “And So It Goes,” runs for an impressive seven hours and serves as a “musical companion” to the HBO documentary. It features various live recordings and demos, including the historic first live performance of “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” recorded on May 6, 1977, at C.W. Post College.

In addition to these gems, the soundtrack encapsulates tracks from his extensive catalog, often prefaced by Joel’s personal insights. In his introduction to the song “Big Shot,” Joel humorously reflects, “‘Big Shot’ was a hangover song… You look in the mirror and you go, ‘You had to be a big shot, didn’t you?'”

Joel also compiled the same 155 songs on his YouTube channel, enriching the experience with available live concert footage and his classic music videos. David Browne, in a recent article, highlighted Joel’s likable persona, saying he remains “strangely endearing” despite his rock star reputation.

This release marks a significant addition to Joel’s legacy and offers fans a deeper look into his artistry.