Entertainment
Billy Joel Releases Massive 155-Song Companion Album
NEW YORK, NY — On July 26, 2025, Billy Joel launched a 155-song companion album linked to the premiere of the second part of his acclaimed documentary. This extensive collection showcases unreleased recordings from Joel’s musical journey, spanning from his early days with The Hassles in Long Island to his orchestral pieces.
The album, titled “And So It Goes,” runs for an impressive seven hours and serves as a “musical companion” to the HBO documentary. It features various live recordings and demos, including the historic first live performance of “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant” recorded on May 6, 1977, at C.W. Post College.
In addition to these gems, the soundtrack encapsulates tracks from his extensive catalog, often prefaced by Joel’s personal insights. In his introduction to the song “Big Shot,” Joel humorously reflects, “‘Big Shot’ was a hangover song… You look in the mirror and you go, ‘You had to be a big shot, didn’t you?'”
Joel also compiled the same 155 songs on his YouTube channel, enriching the experience with available live concert footage and his classic music videos. David Browne, in a recent article, highlighted Joel’s likable persona, saying he remains “strangely endearing” despite his rock star reputation.
This release marks a significant addition to Joel’s legacy and offers fans a deeper look into his artistry.
Recent Posts
- Big Ten QB Rankings: Allar Leads as Freshmen Face Challenges
- Barcelona to Face Vissel Kobe in Preseason Friendly
- FC Barcelona Kicks Off Preseason Against Vissel Kobe in Japan
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame
- Mariners Seek Redemption Against Angels After Tough Loss
- Current Players Fail to Recognize Heisman Winner Reggie Bush
- LaMelo Ball’s Instagram Post Ignites Conversation Among Athletes
- Brush Fire Rages in Montecito Heights Amid Strong Winds
- SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday
- Morgan Wallen Drops Hip-Hop Remix of ‘Miami’ Featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
- Cruz Azul Signs Stars Amid Competitive Liga MX Transfer Market
- Negotiations Continue for Garcia-Romero Rematch; Garcia Predicts Knockout
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $350 Million for Saturday’s Drawing