Billy Lange Expected to Join Knicks Coaching Staff Under Mike Brown

NEW YORK, NY — Former Saint Joseph's University men’s basketball head coach Billy Lange is set to join the New York Knicks‘ coaching staff. According to multiple reports from ESPN, Lange will assist under new head coach Mike Brown, focusing on player development.

Lange, a New Jersey native, has been coaching since 1996 and spent the last six seasons at Saint Joseph’s, where he achieved a 22-13 record in the recent 2024-25 season. During his tenure, Lange led the Hawks to back-to-back Big 5 Classic championships. Before St. Joe’s, he served as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 to 2019, where he also oversaw player development.

As the Knicks explore changes to their coaching strategies, the addition of Lange brings valuable collegiate experience to a roster aiming for success. Brown has already brought in new assistants, including Chris Jent and Brendan O'Connor, to strengthen the team’s offense and defense, respectively.

“In Lange, the Knicks add an experienced basketball mind to lead the player development program,” said Ian Begley of SNY.tv. “St. Joe’s regular-season win totals increased from six to 22 in Lange’s six years as head coach.”

The Knicks have made significant changes this offseason after reaching the conference finals last season, their best performance in 25 years. With high expectations for the upcoming season, Lange’s role will be crucial in maximizing the team’s potential as they pursue a championship.