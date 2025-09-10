Sports
Billy Lange Expected to Join Knicks Coaching Staff Under Mike Brown
NEW YORK, NY — Former Saint Joseph's University men’s basketball head coach Billy Lange is set to join the New York Knicks‘ coaching staff. According to multiple reports from ESPN, Lange will assist under new head coach Mike Brown, focusing on player development.
Lange, a New Jersey native, has been coaching since 1996 and spent the last six seasons at Saint Joseph’s, where he achieved a 22-13 record in the recent 2024-25 season. During his tenure, Lange led the Hawks to back-to-back Big 5 Classic championships. Before St. Joe’s, he served as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 to 2019, where he also oversaw player development.
As the Knicks explore changes to their coaching strategies, the addition of Lange brings valuable collegiate experience to a roster aiming for success. Brown has already brought in new assistants, including Chris Jent and Brendan O'Connor, to strengthen the team’s offense and defense, respectively.
“In Lange, the Knicks add an experienced basketball mind to lead the player development program,” said Ian Begley of SNY.tv. “St. Joe’s regular-season win totals increased from six to 22 in Lange’s six years as head coach.”
The Knicks have made significant changes this offseason after reaching the conference finals last season, their best performance in 25 years. With high expectations for the upcoming season, Lange’s role will be crucial in maximizing the team’s potential as they pursue a championship.
Recent Posts
- Bari Weiss Poised for Leadership Role at CBS News Amid Major Changes
- Ben Shapiro Questions J.D. Vance’s Future in MAGA Movement
- Trump Denies Ties to Epstein After Letter Release Stirs Controversy
- Longtime Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw Dies at 81
- Trump’s Military Actions Spark Rift Among Republicans
- Utah Woman Sentenced for Conspiring to Murder Husband
- Doncic’s Slovenia Faces Wagner’s Germany in EuroBasket Quarter-Finals
- Jason Statham and Jeremy Irons Return in The Beekeeper 2
- Minnesota Wild Players Anticipate Kirill Kaprizov’s Contract Decision
- Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz Confirm New Romance
- Kamala Harris Reflects on Leadership, Challenges in New Book
- India Dominates UAE in Asia Cup Match with Stellar Bowling Display
- Texas A&M Study Hints at Ancient Life on Mars from Rover Samples
- Billy Lange Expected to Join Knicks Coaching Staff Under Mike Brown
- Pattern Aims for $2.64 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO
- Ajax Players Shine Internationally Before Returning Home
- Singapore to Acquire Four Boeing P-8A Poseidon Aircraft
- NASA’s Perseverance Rover to Discuss New Mars Sample Today
- Oracle Shares Surge 32% on Record Revenue Growth
- Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain for Asia Cup 2025