Billy Napier Set to Become Next Head Coach at James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Billy Napier is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next head coach at James Madison University, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Napier will replace Bob Chesney, who is leaving to coach at UCLA following the Dukes’ final game on Friday against Troy in the Sun Belt championship.

Sources indicated that Napier’s track record at Louisiana, where he led his team to a 40-12 record and four Sun Belt title games, made him an appealing choice for James Madison officials. A formal announcement is expected from JMU on Saturday.

This season, the Dukes hold an impressive 11-1 record and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. They would need to win against Troy and hope Duke beats Virginia in the ACC championship for a chance to qualify.

Chesney, who finished his tenure at JMU with a 20-5 record over two seasons, will be allowed to coach the team in the playoffs, should they advance.

Prior to joining James Madison, Napier was the head coach at Florida, where he was fired on October 19 after a rocky start put the Gators at 3-4. During his four years in Gainesville, he and his team went 22-23, marking the first time a full-time Florida coach ended with a losing record since Raymond Wolf in the late 1940s.

Throughout his career, Napier has built a reputation as a strong leader, evident from his success at Louisiana where he won multiple conference titles and maintained a solid standing in the AP rankings.

James Madison, transitioning to FBS in 2022, is recognized as one of the top programs in the Group of Five, building upon a strong foundation laid by former coach Curt Cignetti.