Sports
Billy Napier Set to Become Next Head Coach at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Billy Napier is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next head coach at James Madison University, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.
The 46-year-old Napier will replace Bob Chesney, who is leaving to coach at UCLA following the Dukes’ final game on Friday against Troy in the Sun Belt championship.
Sources indicated that Napier’s track record at Louisiana, where he led his team to a 40-12 record and four Sun Belt title games, made him an appealing choice for James Madison officials. A formal announcement is expected from JMU on Saturday.
This season, the Dukes hold an impressive 11-1 record and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. They would need to win against Troy and hope Duke beats Virginia in the ACC championship for a chance to qualify.
Chesney, who finished his tenure at JMU with a 20-5 record over two seasons, will be allowed to coach the team in the playoffs, should they advance.
Prior to joining James Madison, Napier was the head coach at Florida, where he was fired on October 19 after a rocky start put the Gators at 3-4. During his four years in Gainesville, he and his team went 22-23, marking the first time a full-time Florida coach ended with a losing record since Raymond Wolf in the late 1940s.
Throughout his career, Napier has built a reputation as a strong leader, evident from his success at Louisiana where he won multiple conference titles and maintained a solid standing in the AP rankings.
James Madison, transitioning to FBS in 2022, is recognized as one of the top programs in the Group of Five, building upon a strong foundation laid by former coach Curt Cignetti.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown