Billy Porter Faces Backlash Over Antisemitism Comments Amid ‘Cabaret’ Revival

NEW YORK, NY — Award-winning actor Billy Porter has sparked controversy with comments made while promoting his lead role in the Broadway revival of “Cabaret.” In an interview on Monday, Porter stated, “Black people have replaced the Jews” regarding societal discrimination, which led to significant backlash online.

Porter made these remarks while discussing the historic casting of three Black actors in leading roles for the first time in the musical’s 60-year history. The show, which centers on a Berlin nightclub during the rise of Nazism, has drawn criticism due to its sensitive themes in light of Porter’s comments. Influencer Ben Lebofsky, who focuses on Broadway on TikTok, argued that Porter’s statement implies that Jews no longer experience discrimination.

“As we all know, antisemitism is alive and well, and to me, it feels like Billy’s comments here is dismissing,” Lebofsky pointed out. He acknowledged, however, that parallels can be drawn between the discrimination faced by Black Americans and Jews. “In today’s day and age, Black people face a lot of discrimination… which I think is a true statement,” he added.

A spokesperson for Porter did not respond immediately to requests for comment. This is not the first time Porter has addressed issues of discrimination. In April, he participated in a photo project highlighting Holocaust survivors, aiming to remind audiences of the consequences of hate. Porter took to Instagram to share his experience, emphasizing the need to protect vulnerable communities.

The recent revival of “Cabaret” began last year, featuring actor Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee. Porter is scheduled to take over the role until the show’s closing in October. Joel Grey, the original Emcee and a Jewish Broadway star, has expressed his concern about audience reactions to antisemitic lyrics in the revival, suggesting a troubling shift in public sensitivity.

In comments reflecting on the show’s themes, Grey noted, “Today, it seems the line is playing exactly as the Nazi-sympathizing Emcee would have intended.” This commentary highlights the importance of how entertainment addresses historical trauma in today’s climate. As the conversation continues, many are left pondering the implications of Porter’s statements and their impact on the revival.