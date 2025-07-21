Billy Porter Launches Beauty Line Black Mona Lisa Inspired by His Journey

New York, NY — Billy Porter has introduced his new beauty line, Black Mona Lisa, named after his fifth studio album. The collection features lightweight and easy-to-use products, including collagen and retinol serums, kale face cleanser, eye cream, liquid lipstick, and liquid eye shimmers. Prices range from $9.99 to $66.99.

Porter shared his vision for the brand during a phone interview with WWD. “I feel like this first outing [of the brand] is about exploration. It’s about people who want to just simply explore,” he said. He emphasized the importance of self-worth and proclaiming one’s identity.

His unique relationship with beauty began at age 14 when he visited a Clinique counter in Kaufmann’s, a prominent department store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “I need a full face regime,” he recalled asking. When the salesperson questioned his needs due to a lack of blemishes, Porter responded, “We’re doing some preventative work here.”

Porter learned early on the significance of moisturizing, stating, “As a Black person, anytime soap and water hits my body, lotion goes on.” He associated beauty routines with self-care, a practice he still embraces today.

A Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning artist, Porter has explored various personas throughout his career. He reflected on the challenges of self-expression, saying, “I had some trepidation about how I wanted to express myself sometimes.” He aims to inspire others in their own journeys of self-acceptance.

Porter admires younger generations for their willingness to blur gender and identity lines. “What I’ve learned from being out with my younger friends is that there are no letters; there are no rules. It’s freeing and it’s fun,” he said. He hopes Black Mona Lisa will empower people to embrace their authentic selves.

Addressing the absence of foundation in the current product lineup, Porter explained his desire to first develop a wide range of shades suitable for darker skin tones. “I want to create the magical colors that are opaque enough to show up on darker skin,” he stated.

Among the initial offerings, Porter believes the eye shimmers will stand out as the hero product. He envisions expanding Black Mona Lisa beyond beauty, with aspirations for clothing, shoes, and cookware.

“Black Mona Lisa to me is ever-present. It’s classic forever and doesn’t go out of style,” he added.

All products are available now at blackmonalisabeauty.com.